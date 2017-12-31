Immokalee toddler drowns in community pool

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a community pool inside her apartment complex on Ninth Street, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

She was found floating in the pool on the 600 block of North Ninth Street, according to the sheriff’s office. There were resuscitation efforts taken at the complex, on the way to the hospital and at the facility, but all were unsuccessful.

The exact timing of the drowning is unclear.

The sheriff’s office and Department of Children and Families are conducting an investigation, which is protocol, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina