Port Charlotte woman, 46, killed in North Port crash

One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on North Cranberry Boulevard, the North Port Police Department said.

Christine D. Fuhlman, 46, of Port Charlotte, was driving around 3:31 a.m. in a 2003 Ford 4Dr on North Cranberry Boulevard and approached a reduce speed curve near Homewood Street, according to police. She failed to stay in the lane and hit a concrete utility pole and overturned.

Fulhman was pronounced dead on scene, police said. She was wearing a seat belt.

Alchohol may have been a factor, but the crash remains under investigation, according to police.

Writer: Rachel Ravina