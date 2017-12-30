LCSO: ‘Very large pig’ found in North Fort Myers

A “very large pig” was found early Saturday morning at a mobile home park, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies received a call in reference to the pig at the East Manor Mobile Home Park, and took to Facebook to spread awareness:

🐖🐷**Please Share*** 🐷🐖We received a call this morning reference a very large pig rooting around in East Manor Mobile… Posted by Lee County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, December 30, 2017

The agriculture unit described the pig as “docile,” and could be someone’s pet. She was taken to the sheriff’s offices’ compound field and will be kept safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pig’s owner should call the sheriff’s office at 239-477-1000.

Writer: Rachel Ravina