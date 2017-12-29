Man arrested for rigging door in attempt to electrocute pregnant wife, deputies say

A Flagler County man is behind bars after he was accused of having rigged the door to his home in Palm Coast with electrical devices in an attempt to electrocute his pregnant estranged wife.

Deputies were called to the home on White Hall Drive on Dec. 26 to do a security check of the home after the father-in-law of the homeowner called to report suspicious statements from 32-year-old Michael Scott Wilson.

Deputies observed that the front door to the home was barricaded, with burn marks near the handle. When a deputy attempted to kick the door, they witnessed a “booby trap,” which possibly caused a large spark to appear, according to the report.

According to deputies, the door was rigged with electrical devices on the top door lock and lower door handle. If anyone was to attempt to unlock the door, officials said the devices could cause severe injury or even death.

Wilson is accused of rigging the door to kill his pregnant estranged wife and stealing a firearm from his father-in-law’s home.

Wilson was found in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Thursday and was arrested.

He is charged with two counts of attempted aggravated battery on a pregnant person and one count of grand theft of a firearm.

“This is one of the most bizarre domestic violence cases I have seen in my career,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Not only did this man plan to electrocute his wife, but he could have injured a deputy, or any person attempting to enter this residence. Thankfully, this man was found and taken into custody before he could cause the harm he intended.”

Wilson is being held on $150,000 bail and will be extradited back to Florida.

Author: WKMG