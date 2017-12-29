Lehigh Acres man, 70, killed in crash on State Road 82

One person died Thursday afternoon in a crash on State Road 82, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Seven Allan Morreim, 70, of Lehigh Acres, was making a left turn in a 2009 Chrysler T&C around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Alabama Road and State Road 82 and entered the path of a Ford F550, according to the FHP. Morreim’s passenger sustained critical injuries and was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, State troopers said.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was cited for not wearing a seat belt, according to State troopers.

The wreck created a complete roadblock on State Road 82 at Alabama Road, and snarled traffic for several hours, State troopers said.

Writer: Rachel Ravina