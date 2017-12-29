Grandma unsuccessfully, but hilariously tries to use Google Home

Facebook engineer, Ben Actis, captured his Italian grandmother’s priceless reaction as she tries to use her new Google Home device.

Actis’ girlfriend, Becky Siegel, who works at Google, gave his grandmother Maria Actis the device for Christmas.

Siegel was visiting his grandparents for the first time, Ben told Reuters.

Actis tweeted the video of the family gathered around the table as his grandmother hilariously speaks to the smart speaker, asking it the weather and to play her favorite Italian song, “Piemontesina Bella.”

Google Grandma 'OK, GOO GOO': Watch as this San Francisco grandma unsuccessfully, but hilariously tries to use Google Home.

Author: aura Brache and WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY