Fort Myers man, 18, arrested in McGregor Blvd. burglary

An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with a burglary on McGregor Boulevard, the Fort Myers Police Department said Friday morning.

Allan Nicholson was arrested Thursday night and taken to the Lee County Jail where he faces charges of burglary, grand theft and carrying a concealed firearm, police said.

A police officer found the suspect, later identified as Nicholson, parked outside the Beau Rivage garage near downtown Fort Myers, police said. He matched the description of a previous burglary suspect reported on McGregor Boulevard near Barcelona Street.

There was a firearm, television and household items in plain view inside the vehicle, according to police. The officer also detected a marijuana odor.

Following Nicholson’s arrest, officers collected the stolen items and contacted the owners to notify them of their recovered property.

It’s unclear when the burglary happened.

Writer: Rachel Ravina