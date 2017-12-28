Suspect sought in south Fort Myers Circle K armed robbery

An unidentified man is accused of robbing a Circle K at knifepoint early Thursday morning, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The robbery took place around 1:20 a.m. at the store on 17170 San Carlos Blvd., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. The suspect entered the store with a large knife and demanded cash from the clerk. The employee gave the suspect and unknown amount of money.

The suspect –described as 5’3″ with a medium build wearing a jacket– then fled the store on foot and headed north, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

Surveillance photos were submitted in hopes of finding the suspect:

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to submit an anonymous tip. All callers are eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Tips can also be submitted online or through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Rachel Ravina