DNA match links man to 1993 Fort Myers kidnapping, sexual battery

A 51-year-old man was arrested in connection with a kidnapping and sexual battery that happened more than 20 years ago, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

Jessie Hayes, Jr. was a DNA match after a sexual assault evidence kit was tested and produced a DNA match, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken Wednesday into custody to the Lee County Jail.

Hayes Jr. is accused of approaching a female victim on Aug. 3, 1993 at the intersection of Highland and Edison Avenues, the sheriff’s office said. He then forced her to drive to the Greater Bethel Baptist Church on Fairview Avenue at knifepoint, the sheriff’s office said.

Hayes then allegedly sexually attacked her on a dirt road and left, according to the sheriff’s office. The victim submitted to forensic testing at an area hospital.

Hayes Jr. was already serving a 30-year prison sentence for an attempted armed robbery at the Union Correctional Institute in Railford, according to the sheriff’s office.

Writer: Rachel Ravina