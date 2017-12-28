3 teens arrested for stealing Abby Wambach’s car in Naples

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of former soccer star Abby Wambach’s car, according to the Naples Police Department.

The juveniles, who will not be named due to their ages, were arrested on Dec. 15 and are facing charges of grand theft and burglary of a conveyance, police said.

The trio are accused of breaking into Wambach’s car on Dec. 6, stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet and purse, gifts cards, sunglasses and drawing an obscene image in sharpie on the inside of the car, police said. The items were valued at a total of $5,550, police said.

After a subpoena was obtained, Apple provided officials with information regarding an iPhone that was connected to the USB plug in Wambach’s vehicle, police said. The information confirmed one of the suspects was involved in the burglary, police said.

Wambach publicly scolded the suspects on Instagram after surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home caught the culprits and showed the suspects’ description and license plate number.

Writer: Katherine Viloria