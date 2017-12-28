3 teens arrested for stealing Abby Wambach’s car in Naples
Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of former soccer star Abby Wambach’s car, according to the Naples Police Department.
The juveniles, who will not be named due to their ages, were arrested on Dec. 15 and are facing charges of grand theft and burglary of a conveyance, police said.
The trio are accused of breaking into Wambach’s car on Dec. 6, stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet and purse, gifts cards, sunglasses and drawing an obscene image in sharpie on the inside of the car, police said. The items were valued at a total of $5,550, police said.
After a subpoena was obtained, Apple provided officials with information regarding an iPhone that was connected to the USB plug in Wambach’s vehicle, police said. The information confirmed one of the suspects was involved in the burglary, police said.
Wambach publicly scolded the suspects on Instagram after surveillance footage from a neighbor’s home caught the culprits and showed the suspects’ description and license plate number.
MORE: Abby Wambach publicly warns Naples car thieves on Instagram
Naples Florida: Just wanting to let the kids/idiots who broke into our car this am… you broke into and stole(they joy rode for a few hours between 1:34am-4:30 am) the wrong peoples car!! They stole valuables including a purse and wallet(gift to my wife) and wrote hate speech in Sharpie all over the inside of our car. They were Caucasian (3 of them). One had a hoodie with cargo shorts. The driver had an Ohio State hat on (O on front of hat) of red or black hat. Same guy had grey top, Nike shorts and Nike shoes. Also, they left finger prints on the car door when they left it back with us. We have the little black cars license plate and will find you. This neighborhood has each other’s backs. Neighbors camera got you, you idiots!! If you turn yourself in now, and return the stolen property, and pay for the car damages we won’t press charges. If you don’t, you are going to go to jail. You have 24 hours. If you have any info get in touch. Thanks everyone.