TITLE Boxing Club builds fierce females

It’s not only a great cardio workout that burns calories; boxing can boost your self-confidence. And it’s not just for the guys! See how these fierce females are punching their way to better health.

These fierce females are duking it out and they won’t stop till the bell rings!

“We are actually 70 percent women, we think that’s because of the fact that they want to build confidence,” said Sheeva Rouhani-Fard, a co-owner of TITLE Boxing Club of Green Hills and Cool Springs in Tennessee.

Rouhani-Fard and Diane Finley are co-owners of title boxing in Nashville. Both started boxing for different reasons.

“The biggest thing for me was I struggled with mental health issues.” Rouhani-Fard shared with Ivanhoe.

Finley explained, “I was in a marriage that was really unhealthy and I was emotionally drained, in a really bad place.”

Boxing helped Rouhani-Fard beat her depression without prescription drugs while Finley found the strength to move on!

“My body got stronger, I became more confident, I was able to leave my marriage.” Finley said.

Thirteen year old Caitlin Daniker and her mom picked up the sport after her parents separated.

“It’s been a really rough transition for my family.” Daniker shared about the separation.

But as the two of them enjoyed sparring with each other, mom and daughter grew stronger!

Morgan Hetzler, Caitlin’s mom said, “It’s not just a physical strength; it’s also become an emotional and mental strength as well.”

Building confidence with every punch!

Title boxing club offers classes for all ages and fitness levels. The owners say start having fun and the technique will come. For more information or to find one near you please visit www.titleboxingclub.com

In Southwest florida there’s one facility, in Naples:

2349 Vanderbilt Beach Rd, #510

Naples, Florida 34109

239-963-8585

Author: Ivanhoe Newswire