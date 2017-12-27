Seasonal beach bus to offer free rides in North Naples

Beachgoers can soon forget about the hassle of finding an available parking spot during the busy season in Collier County.

The Department of Transportation and the Collier County Tourist Development Council partnered to offer a beach bus starting Friday though April 30, 2018.

The beach bus will offer free rides to passengers from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. then 4:30 to 7:10 p.m. Friday through Monday.

Passengers can board at any of the following stops: Vanderbilt Beach, Delnor-Wiggins Pass State Park, Conner Park and Mercato.

A $2 fee per person will be charged to those entering the Delnor- Wiggins Pass State Park.

The bus will offer rides every 15 minutes.

For real-time bus information and location, click here.

Reporter: Olivia Mancino

Writer: Katherine Viloria