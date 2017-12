Sailboat uses sensors, satellites to track red tide in Charlotte County

A sailboat launched Wednesday off of Algiers Beach to track red tide in Charlotte County.

WINK News reporter Tayor Bisckay explains how the boat uses sensors and satellites to provide real-time data of the algae bloom.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky