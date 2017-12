Multi-vehicle crash shut down portion of Fowler Street for an hour

A Wednesday morning crash shut down a portion of Fowler Street.

The three-vehicle wreck happened around 8:47 a.m. on Fowler Street, north of Canal Street, according to police. The northbound and southbound lanes of Fowler Street were blocked for an hour.

Traffic is being diverted through side streets, and motorists are advised to avoid the area, police said.

All lanes are now reopen

Writer: Rachel Ravina