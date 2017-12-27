Man accused of sexually assaulting FGCU student, impersonating Uber driver

A 33-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a Florida Gulf Coast University student in August was arrested Tuesday.

Willie James Foust Jr., of Fort Myers, is accused of sexually assaulting the victim on Aug. 25 after he claimed to be her Uber driver, the Florida Gulf Coast University Police Department said.

Foust is accused of driving the victim to campus, he stopped near the welcome center area, sexually assaulted her and then dropped her off near Lutgert Hall, police said.

Evidence from the investigation was submitted to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for processing DNA evidence, police said. The DNA evidence was matched on Dec. 12 and a warrant was issued for Foust’s arrest.

According to police, Foust has an extensive criminal history including: Domestic battery by strangulation, aggravated assault, cruelty of a child and grand theft.

Foust, who remains at the Lee County Jail, faces one charge of sexual assault.

Bond was set at $200,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria