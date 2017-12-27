LaBelle man, 29, held on $350K bond for child custody charge

A 29-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with harboring a missing Jacksonville teenager, the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Julian Zavala Salazar faces a charge of interfering with child custody and is being held on a $350,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Salazar was first taken into custody by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement as a suspect with regards to the missing teenager, the sheriff’s office said.

Law enforcement officers were advised the suspect, later identified as Salazar, was at at a home on the 100 block of Martin Street. Officers later found a 16-year-old girl unharmed at the LaBelle Motel on 170 West Hickpochee Ave.