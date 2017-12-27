Former insurance agent accused of stealing from elderly

A former New Jersey insurance agent is accused of stealing $100,000 from three senior citizens by selling fake annuities, according to Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis.

Victor Rennols, 54, was arrested Friday for reportedly misrepresenting himself as an appointed agent with Great American Insurance Group, Patronis said. Rennols would reportedly travel to Naples, where he had family ties, to cash the victims’ monies.

Rennols met with the victims in 2016 in New Jersey, Patronis said. After an investigation, a capias warrant was issued in April 2017 by the State Attorney’s Office Economic Crimes Unit of Collier County.

Rennols was arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Lee County, Patronis said. He also had a warrant out of Virginia for similar alleged activity.

“I want to be clear: If you scam seniors, we will find you and we will arrest you,” Patronis said in a press release. “My consumer services office works daily to protect seniors from being taken advantage of, and our law enforcement teams do everything possible to root out the criminals that prey on our most vulnerable consumers.”

Rennols, who is currently being held at the Collier County Jail without bond, faces a charge of scheme to defraud.

He is also being investigated by authorities in New York, New Jersey and Virginia for similar criminal activity, Patronis said.

Writer: Katherine Viloria