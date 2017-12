Cape Coral man, 65, killed in house fire

A 65-year-old man was identified as the person killed in a house fire on Northeast 12th Avenue, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

James R. Fritz was killed on Dec. 12 after a house on Northeast 12th Avenue and 36th Avenue was fully engulfed in flames, police said.

Investigators believe an oxygen tank found among the rubble could have caused the blast, but confirmation is still yet to come.

The investigation is ongoing.

