Asbestos risk prompts recall for 17 Claire’s products

Claire’s pulled multiple products from stores nationwide after concerns of asbestos, WJAR reports.

The toxins were found in a 6-year-old girl’s makeup purchased at a mall in Rhode Island, according to the news outlet.

Anyone in possession can return the items for a refund as officials conduct an investigation, according to a company statement.

Visit the store’s website for a full list of recalled merchandise.

Writer: Rachel Ravina