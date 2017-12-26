TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking Cape Coral parkway

Published: December 26, 2017 7:51 AM EST
Updated: December 26, 2017 9:25 AM EST

The Cape Coral Police Department is on the scene of a traffic crash with injuries at the 800 block of Cape Coral Parkway East, near Del Prado Boulevard.

Police advise to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

