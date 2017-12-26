Surveillance video shows suspect break into car in Cape Coral

Surveillance video appeared to show a suspect breaking into a car on Christmas Eve in Cape Coral.

The video taken on the 400 block of Northeast 2nd Avenue shows the suspect open the door and look inside. Moments later, two other people walk up the car.

Another angle shows one of the suspects strike another car nearby.

“They have no respect, no feelings, they have nothing,” Cape Coral resident Jose Gonzalez said.

Just two blocks away, Cape Coral resident Chase Lieberenz says the same thing happened to him, but the crooks didn’t steal anything.

“It looked like someone rummaged through my whole entire car,” Lieberenz said.

The Cape Coral Police Department says some of the cars were unlocked.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

