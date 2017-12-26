Naples family escapes Christmas house fire

A house was fully engulfed in flames Christmas Day on Palm Street.

Mindy Syr never imagined her family’s first Christmas in their East Naples home would also be their last.

“Quite the experience…especially for Christmas Day,” Syr said.

But even after becoming homeless and losing their personal belongings, Syr sees positive in all of her family and three cats making it out of the fire alive.

“That’s all that really matters,” Syr said. “Material things you can get back, family is not replaceable if they’re gone.”

The family is sleeping at a nearby hotel, thanks to the Red Cross.

The fire is under investigation.

