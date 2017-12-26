Fort Myers police make arrest in shooting after car chase lands suspects in a canal

A Tuesday morning shootinting leads to a car chase and ends with a car in a canal and two suspects arrested.

Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department said they witnessed a shooting incident that started near Hanson Street in Fort Myers and continued with a chase of the fleeing vehicle at high rates of speed along several streets in east Fort Myers.

The chase ended with the suspect’s car crashing into a Lehigh Acres canal just east of Sunshine Boulevard.

Two male suspects fled the submerged vehicle and were arrested with the assistance of the Lee County Sheriff’s helicopter on Lockhaven Court.

Arrested were Derick Edwards, 43, who faces charges of fleeing and eluding, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, along with additional drug charges.

Also arrested was Carey Bursey, 21, who faces charges of resisting arrest and drug possession.

Officers were able to recover the fully submerged vehicle with a firearm still inside. Both suspects were transported to the Lee County Jail for booking.

Writer: WINK News