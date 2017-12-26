Drew Steele of FOX 92.5 talks politics for 2018 and what’s ahead

Drew Steele of 92.5 FOX News radio joined the morning show to talk about what’s ahead for politics in 2018.

Tuesday morning President Trump touted the tax plan that will kill Obamacare’s individual mandate.

Do you think we’ll get health care reform in the new year? Trump says he wants to tackle infrastructure, repairing roads and bridges. What about the president not hosting state dinner? Drew answers these questions and more in the video interview above.

MORE: Trump: I’m not considering firing special counsel Mueller

Reporter: Britni McDonald

