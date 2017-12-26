FHP trooper vehicle catches fire on I-75 near Golden Gate Pkwy.

Drivers were urged to take caution Tuesday while driving on Interstate 75 after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle caught fire.

The 2012 Dodge Charger caught fire at around 6:18 p.m. on Interstate 75 near mile marker 105, the FHP said. The trooper was not driving his usual vehicle.

The FHP trooper was about to assist another trooper when he noticed his car was smoking, according the Florida Highway Patrol. A Collier County Sheriff’s Office deputy drove by, noticed the smoke and quickly helped the trooper remove important gear from the car.

The fire was quickly put out with a fire extinguisher and was contained to the engine compartment, the FHP said. It’s unclear what started the fire.

