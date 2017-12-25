Boy, 9, killed in Christmas-morning crash on his birthday

A 9-year-old boy is dead following a Christmas-morning crash in Fort Pierce on his birthday.

Fort Pierce Police say a 2005 Toyota Corolla crashed into a Ford F-250 pickup truck that was on the side of the road near Cortez and Sunrise Boulevards, a 3-way intersection, at 4:38 a.m.

The crash killed Issac Santillan of Fort Pierce. His 5-year-old sister, Alani Ruiz, is at St. Mary’s Medical Center with critical injuries. They were riding in the back seat of the car, police said.

The girl’s father has been treated at Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce. An adult woman is in critical condition at Lawnwood. She had to be extricated from the car by St. Lucie County Fire Rescue. Police have not revealed her relationship to the victims.

Police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

