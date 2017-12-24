New Jersey girl steals the show at Christmas concert

A New Jersey girl’s show-stopping performance has become a social media sensation.

Video shows 8-year-old Lucy Cardillo and her classmates at Resurrection Catholic School in Cherry Hill singing and dancing at their annual Christmas concert.

ancing Girl Christmas Concert SHOW STOPPER! An 8-year-old girl stole the show at a holiday concert in New Jersey.

