FMPD asks for help identifying fraud suspect

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect accused of cloning credit and membership cards.

Surveillance photos appear to show a man entering and leaving a Sam’s Club in Fort Myers where he is accused of making fraudulent purchases with stolen credit card numbers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jose Gomez at 239-321-7700 or email him at [email protected]

