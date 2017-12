Fire scorches Lehigh Acres home

Crews worked to extinguish a structure fire Sunday afternoon on Ridgemont Drive.

The fire happened at around 4:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Ridgemont Drive.

It’s unclear how the fire was sparked and if anyone was injured.

Neighbors say the flames could be seen through the roof.

WINK News is working to provide you more information.

