Water main break blocks portion of Pine Ridge Rd. in Naples

Published: December 23, 2017 3:21 PM EST

A water main break shut down a portion of Pine Ridge Road, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The water main break happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday and shut down the eastbound lanes of Pine Ridge Road between U.S. 41 and Goodlette-Frank Road, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.

