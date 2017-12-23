Water main break blocks portion of Pine Ridge Rd. in Naples

A water main break shut down a portion of Pine Ridge Road, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

The water main break happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday and shut down the eastbound lanes of Pine Ridge Road between U.S. 41 and Goodlette-Frank Road, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.

#TrafficAlert: Pine Ridge Rd closed eastbound between 41 and Goodlette due to a water main break. — CollierCountySheriff (@CollierSheriff) December 23, 2017