Partly cloudy, warm for Saturday

There will be a high of 82 degrees with a party cloudy sky and warm temperatures throughout Saturday, WINK meteorologist Brooke Silverang said.

“We’re expecting to see a mixture of sun and clouds throughout our morning and into the afternoon,” Silverang said.

Temperatures on Christmas day are expected to be in the high 70s with a partly cloudy sky, Silverang said.

