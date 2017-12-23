Fire scorches building at Lee County Solid Waste facility

Crews worked to extinguish a fire Saturday afternoon at the Lee County Solid Waste facility, according to the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District.

The blaze started at around 2 p.m. inside a building at the Lee County Solid Waste facility on 10550 Buckingham Rd.

The fire sparked on a conveyor belt in the center of the building, fire officials said. The fire was put out just before 4 p.m.

More than 20 fire engines were on scene and the building’s sprinklers were activated, fire officials said.

No injuries were reported, fire officials said. The building sustained some structural damage.

WINK News is working to provide you more information.

Fire at Lee County Solid Waste Center Posted by Oliver Redsten WINK News on Saturday, December 23, 2017

Writer: Katherine Viloria