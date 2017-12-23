2,000 SWFL volunteers participate in ‘Holidays without Hunger’ event

Southwest Florida residents can help make seasons bright this time of year for others struggling to put food on the table.

More than 2,000 people gathered Saturday at the Lee Civic Center in North Fort Myers for the annual Holidays without Hunger event.

Volunteers put together thousands of meals for families in the area. Each bag is packed with eight meals.

“This year it’s a little bit different, as everyone knows kind of the new reality since Hurricane Irma hit southwest Florida, the need is actually even greater than it has been in the past,” Meals of Hope President Steve Popper said.

The event began at 9 a.m. and will continue through 11 a.m. Saturday.

