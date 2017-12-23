1 critically injured in Fort Myers crash

One person sustained critical injuries Saturday in a crash on Fowler Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 6:21 a.m. on Fowler Street and North Airport Road, the FHP said.

Lawrence Phillip Hursell, 36, of Lehigh Acres, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord north on Fowler Street, traveled across the northbound lanes, rotated counterclockwise and continued onto the southbound lanes, the FHP said.

Hursell’s vehicle was struck after he crossed into the path of a 2003 Toyota Camry being driven by Dorine Murph, 27, of Lehigh Ares, the FHP said.

Hursell was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injures, the FHP said. It’s unclear if he was wearing a seat belt.

Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the FHP said. Murph sustained minor injuries and was taken to Gulf Coast Hospital.

Charges against Hursell are pending, the FHP said.