Former LCSO deputies discuss corruption allegations with FBI

Former Lee County Sheriff’s Office deputies are communicating with the FBI about corruption allegations.

Documents from the Freeh report titled “Appendix A” and “Appendix B” were first released to the News-Press in October.

The documents showed that members of the Fort Myers Police Department and at least one LCSO deputy were implicated with corruption, foul internal affairs investigations, and assisting alleged dealers in a drug trafficking ring, which was known to kill witnesses, all with near impunity.

Mike Hollow, former commander of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office internal affairs from 2014 to 2016 and recent Cape Coral mayoral candidate, says he has been in contact with the FBI over the last few months.

Hollow says he was one of the first to hear and investigate potential criminal activity within the department in 2015. Hollow confirmed at least three other deputies were in contact wit the FBI over the allegations.

“After I was able to corroborate a lot of the allegations that were made, I went and spoke directly to the sheriff and my boss at the time,” Hollow said. “I gave him all the information that I received and shortly there after I was ordered not to investigate any further.”

Some of the complaints Hollow received during his time in the department match key phrases in the appendices.

While the documents were heavily redacted, they shed light on corruption which includes a high-level officer protecting two drug dealers.

“The best thing that any law enforcement is to be upfront and transparent with the information they have,” Hollow said.

WINK News reached out to LCSO for comment but has not received a response.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

Writer: Katherine Viloria