Woman suggests Collier County add speed bumps to dangerous road

Brittany Napior is constantly looking for drivers cutting through her neighborhood well over 15 miles per hour.

Although the speed limit is clearly posted along Coconut Circle in Naples, there aren’t any streetlights or speed bumps to caution drivers to slow down.

Napior says drivers use the stretch of roadway between Estey Avenue and North Road as a racetrack.

“I’m like the lady outside whose like yelling all the time ‘Slow down,'” Napior said.

The biggest concern for nearby residents is the safety of the children that are constantly playing outside or walking home from school.

Napior has two kids of her own and has lived in the area for four years.

“We’re terrified to walk the dog or let our little girl ride her bike, because people just go so fast and there’s nothing we can do,” Napior said.

Napior says she has reached out to officials for answers for the past year but is still waiting for answers. She suggests installing speed bumps in an effort to slow drivers down.

“Parents cannot let their kids walk out the door and be fearful everyday they don’t know what is going to happen,” Napior said.

WINK News reached out to Collier County for answers but has not received a response.

Reporter: Kelsey Kushner

Writer: Katherine Viloria