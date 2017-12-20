Arrest made, lockdown lifted for Punta Gorda schools

A 25-year-old man wanted in connection with aggravated assault was arrested after he put three schools in Punta Gorda are on lockdown, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

Wade Brown is said to be armed and was last seen wearing tan shorts and a black shirt running in the LaVilla-Carmalita-Cooper area, according to the sheriff’s office.

The affected schools put own lockdown Wednesday morning are Sallie Jones Elementary, on 1230 Narranja St., Punta Gorda Middle School on 1001 Education Ave. and Charlotte High School on 1250 Cooper St., according to a school official.

It’s unclear if the schools have been taken off lockdown.

Anyone who sees Brown should call 911.

Writer: Rachel Ravina