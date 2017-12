Surveillance video captures rollover crash in Naples

Surveillance video captured the moments leading up to a rollover crash on Airport Pulling Road near the Audi Naples dealership.

The crash happened at around 9 a.m. Wednesday and blocked the northbound lanes of Airport Pulling Road for a couple of hours.

No one was injured in the crash and the driver was able to exit the car from a window, according to witnesses on scene.

No further information was immediately available.