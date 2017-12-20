‘Stay humble’: Naples football player to take field with nation’s best

Kamonte Grimes, a 15-year-old wide receiver for Palmetto Ridge High School, will play Wednesday on a different gridiron for a much larger audience.

He will be the only Southwest Florida athlete participating in the Freshman All American Bowl, which will broadcast on national television.

For Kamonte, this is a goal he’s had and will soon be able to check it off his list.

“It feels good, it make me know that I worked hard,” Kamonte said. Just putting in a lot of grind.”

Kamonte explained his mother is his champion. She had osteosarcoma and has a prosthetic leg, but that didn’t stop motivating her son and cheering him on from the stands.

“She’s always kept me going through everything, just pushing me to do my best in school and football,” Kamonte said.

Kamonte’s uncle, Reggie Carmilo, said admires the work and effort put in to get Kamonte to this point.

For our family we’re proud in many senses because of his athletic ability and his academic ability and the character he shows,” Carmilo said.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at Gulf Coast High School on 7878 Shark Way.

Reporter: Hayley Milon

Writer: Rachel Ravina