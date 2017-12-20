Sen. Jack Latvala resigns amid sexual misconduct allegations

While continuing to maintain his innocence, Sen. Jack Latvala, R-Clearwater, submitted his resignation Wednesday from the Senate after the release of a report finding probable cause that he had sexually harassed a Senate aide.

The special master’s report, released Tuesday, spurred leaders including Gov. Rick Scott to call for Latvala to resign. The report also said Latvala might have violated public-corruption laws because of allegations that he told a lobbyist he would support legislation if she engaged in sexual acts.

Latvala said in a letter Wednesday to Senate President Joe Negron that he has “maintained that the charges in the original complaint are fabrications and say that still today.” The letter, posted online by the Herald/Times Tallahassee bureau, said the resignation is effective Jan. 5, four days before the start of the 2018 legislative session.

Negron, R-Stuart, released a statement saying Negron made the “right decision.” The News Service will have a full story later Wednesday.

Read the entire resignation letter to Senate President Joe Negron:

Author: News Service of Florida