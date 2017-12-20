Rays trade Evan Longoria to Giants

The San Francisco Giants have acquired infielder Evan Longoria and cash from the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Denard Span, infielder Christian Arroyo and two minor league pitchers.

The teams announced the moves Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Longoria leaves Tampa as the longest-tenured player in franchise history, after spending nearly 10 seasons in a Rays uniform. He is the club’s all-time leader with 1,435 games played, 261 home runs and 892 RBIs. Of the 30 postseason games in Rays history, all 30 have featured Longoria starting at third base.

“Evan is our greatest Ray. For a decade, he’s been at the center of all of our successes, and it’s a very emotional parting for us all,” Principal Owner Stuart Sternberg said in a press release. “I speak for our entire organization in wishing Evan and his wonderful family our absolute best.”

Longoria hit .261 with 20 homers and 86 RBIs last season. He has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons. He was the AL Rookie of the Year in 2008 and won three Gold Gloves.

Arroyo is one of the Giants’ top-ranked prospects. San Francisco also is sending right-hander Stephen Woods and left-hander Matt Krook to Tampa.

Author: Associated Press