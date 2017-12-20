Polk Sheriff’s deputy delivers baby on US 27

They call her a “Christmas miracle.”

A Polk County Sheriff’s deputy delivered a 6-pound, 4-ounce baby last week by the side of U.S. 27 in Lake Wales, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Ladies and gentlemen – meet newborn Isabella Fina Herrera, or as we like to call her, our “Christmas Miracle.” She… Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 19, 2017

The family of newborn Isabella Fina Herrera got their plans crossed up, and the mother of the baby was stuck in traffic, miles from the hospital in Winter Haven where she hoped to give birth, the sheriff’s office wrote.

The mother began waving frantically out of the window of the car to get the attention of Deputy Adam Pennell, who was in a patrol car sitting at the same red light. She yelled out, pointing to her belly, “Labor! Labor!”

Pennell sprung into action, directing the family to pull over in a turn lane and positioning his cruiser to protect their car. He delivered the baby and called in EMS, who were able to remove the umbilical cord stuck around Isabella’s neck.

An ambulance finally took mother and daughter to the hospital, where doctors declared Isabella in “perfect health,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

