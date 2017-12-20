FMPD asks for help identifying car involved in Fort Myers shooting

The Fort Myers Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a car involved in a shooting on Gardenia Avenue.

The shooting happened at approximately 2:07 p.m. on Dec. 1 on Gardenia Avenue, police said. The vehicle fled westbound on Michigan Avenue after the shooting.

Ja’Darrius Russaw, 18, of the Lantana Avenue in Fort Myers, is facing charges of attempted murder and firing a weapon from a vehicle, police said.

Anyone with information is asked the call Detective Wolfgang Daniel at 239-771-6093 or email [email protected]

The police department shared photos of the vehicle captured by a nearby surveillance camera:

Writer: Katherine Viloria