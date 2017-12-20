Photo via Pixabay
Florida bill would raise age to buy tobacco products to 21

Published: December 20, 2017 8:37 PM EST

How old is old enough to buy tobacco products? Right now in Florida, you can buy if you’re 18. If a bill passes, that age gets raised to 21.

Sen. David Simmons (R-Altamonte Springs) is sponsoring the bill which would make the age 21.

If vendors sell to those under 21, the penalty would be a fine of up to $500 for first offense and up to $1,000 for a second.

For those underage who are buying, the fine is community service – 20 hours for a first offense and 40 hours for a second offense if it happened within the same year.

The bill will be considered in the Florida legislature when they meet on January 9.

Author: 10News Staff , WTSP
