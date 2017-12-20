Florida bill would raise age to buy tobacco products to 21

How old is old enough to buy tobacco products? Right now in Florida, you can buy if you’re 18. If a bill passes, that age gets raised to 21.

Sen. David Simmons (R-Altamonte Springs) is sponsoring the bill which would make the age 21.

If vendors sell to those under 21, the penalty would be a fine of up to $500 for first offense and up to $1,000 for a second.

For those underage who are buying, the fine is community service – 20 hours for a first offense and 40 hours for a second offense if it happened within the same year.

The bill will be considered in the Florida legislature when they meet on January 9.

Author: 10News Staff , WTSP