Deputies swarm Lehigh Acres 7-Eleven

There is increased law enforcement presence early Wednesday morning at a 7-Eleven on Lee Boulevard.

There is a manhunt going on at the convenience store on Lee Boulevard and Gunnery Road.

Crime scene tape can be seen with patrols on both sides of the entrance to the store. Deputies can also be seen patrolling inside and outside the convenience store.

When deputies on scene were asked what was going on, they were unable to confirm information. The circumstances leading up to the heavy law enforcement presence is unclear.

Reporter: Jessica Alpern

Writer: Rachel Ravina