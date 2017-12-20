Charges filed against coach after deadly Fort Myers crash

Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of a DUI hit-and-run that killed a 53-year-old woman.

Cameron Holmes, 28, is charged with leaving the scene of a deadly crash — a felony — and DUI — a misdemeanor — according to documents filed by the state attorney’s office. He was arrested after the Nov. 25 wreck near the intersection of Colonial Boulevard and Ortiz Avenue.

Holmes, the assistant varsity boys basketball coach at Southwest Florida Christian Academy in Fort Myers, was placed on administrative leave in the wake of the crash, Head of School Lisa Kleinmann said last month.

Holmes’ wife drove with him to the scene following the crash, and he told officers he “believed he came in contact with something,” Fort Myers police said in a press release.

The victim, Helen Heastie, died from her injuries at Lee Memorial Hospital, according to police.

Writer: Chuck Myron