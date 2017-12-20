Cape Coral resident arrested for threatening man at gunpoint

A 41-year-old man accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was arrested Tuesday, according to the Cape Coral Police Department.

Barry Jason Williams, of Cape Coral, is accused of threatening nearby resident Mike Wenger at gunpoint after Wenger reportedly yelled at a motorcycle speeding on the 200 block of Northeast 9th Court, according to a report from the police department.

“I went running out in the street to tell him you know slow down,” Wenger said.

Moments later, a Jeep stopped in front of Wenger’s driveway where he was standing, the report showed.

“I walk up to his [Williams] passenger side and he pulls a gun, nine-millimeter, and holds it to my forehead … threatening to shoot me,” Wenger said. “He said ‘If you ever run out in front of a motorcycle again, I will shoot you in the head.'”

Neighbors say Williams’ daughter was on the speeding motorcycle that Wenger tried to slow down.

“He could’ve killed me right there,” Wenger said. “Over something ridiculous.”

A loaded 40 caliber gun with a round in the chamber was found inside Williams’ car, the report showed.

“All this is over me just trying to protect the kids,” Wenger said. “Now look at him, he’s sitting in jail and his kids are without their father over something stupid.”

Williams faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons and firearms.

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Katherine Viloria