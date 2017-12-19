Students ordering lunch from UberEATS, school district says not so fast

Clever students are skipping lunch at school and ordering delivery, now that a new service is in Southwest Florida.

Lines of UberEATS cars sit outside of Cape Coral High School as students grab lunch.

Now the school district is getting involved.

Danajae Carton, a student at the school said, “I know people that use it all the time.”

It’s a simple way to get food delivered fast. So many are probably not surprised to hear students are taking advantage.

“It’s nice to have other options from other food sources you know.” siad student Jory Bell.

Students, like Riley Hahn, at Cape Coral High School say they’ve seen delivery cars lined up outside the building, “I’ve seen like the cars and how many deliveries they’ve gotten like it’s pretty distracting.”

But school officials are saying not so fast.

The Lee County school district says none of their schools should be allowing outside deliveries to students, expect from parents.

This ban includes UberEATS.

UberEATS tells us users must be 18 years or older to use the app, but it would be hard for them to monitor. In statement they said:

“If a child is using an account to receive food, a parent or guardian must be with them when the order is delivered”

Students there say they aren’t surprised the school is cracking down.

Bell added, “Security, yeah, you could bring stuff into school that you shouldn’t bring”

UberEATS tells us the school has the final say over who is allowed on campus. And the company will follow those rules.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

