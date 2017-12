2 wounded in Port Charlotte stabbing

An assailant and his victim were injured in a Wednesday afternoon stabbing.

Both men were hospitalized after the encounter, which took place around 4:18 p.m. on the 21000 block of Gibraltar Drive, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Katie Heck said.

The scene is secure and no threat to the public exists, Heck said. Still, nearby residents can expect to see additional police in the area through the evening.