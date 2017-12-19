Small plane crashes at Marco Island airport

A small plane crashed around noon Tuesday aside a runway at the Marco Island Executive Airport.

No one was hurt, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. The plane had trouble with its landing gear and landed nose-down on the edge of the runway.

It’s unclear how many people were on board.

The fixed-wing single-engine aircraft is registered to BUILD LLC, a construction company and general contractor based on First Avenue North in Naples, according to Federal Aviation Administration Records. The plane was built in 2014.

