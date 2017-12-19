MARCO ISLAND
Small plane crashes at Marco Island airport
A small plane crashed around noon Tuesday aside a runway at the Marco Island Executive Airport.
No one was hurt, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said. The plane had trouble with its landing gear and landed nose-down on the edge of the runway.
It’s unclear how many people were on board.
The fixed-wing single-engine aircraft is registered to BUILD LLC, a construction company and general contractor based on First Avenue North in Naples, according to Federal Aviation Administration Records. The plane was built in 2014.
MORE: Holiday travel chaos ahead after Atlanta airport outage, impacting RSW
MORE: Plane crashes near Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield